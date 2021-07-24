Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 128580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7225993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

