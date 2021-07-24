Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $297.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $275.71 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

