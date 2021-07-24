FORA Capital LLC Takes $52,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

