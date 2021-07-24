FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

