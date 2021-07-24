FORA Capital LLC Sells 224 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

