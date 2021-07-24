FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $578.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $580.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

