FORA Capital LLC Invests $59,000 in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.