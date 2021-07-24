FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $128.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reissued a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.07.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

