Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). 90,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 116,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.42. The firm has a market cap of £74.10 million and a P/E ratio of -34.43.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

