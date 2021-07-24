Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 243,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

