Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 79,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 899,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

