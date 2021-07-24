Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

