Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,917,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

