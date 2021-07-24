Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.10 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

