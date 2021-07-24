Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,057,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $53.83 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02.

