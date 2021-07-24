Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

SVXY opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

