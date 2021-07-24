Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,962 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

