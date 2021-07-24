Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

PTH opened at $170.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.72. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $113.96 and a one year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

