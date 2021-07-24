Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Given a $44.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price target on Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Shares of FLTDF opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.