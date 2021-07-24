FLO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

