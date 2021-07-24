Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

