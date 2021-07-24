Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,981 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $24,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

