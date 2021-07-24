Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.63. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.