Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 36.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of FPH stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.