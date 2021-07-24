FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,695,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

