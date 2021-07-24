FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

