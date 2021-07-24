First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

FPE remained flat at $$20.61 on Friday. 961,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

