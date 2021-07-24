First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

