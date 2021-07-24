First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.970 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.19.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.