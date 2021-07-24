First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

