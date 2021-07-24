First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. 572,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

