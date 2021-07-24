First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 280,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

