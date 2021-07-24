First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 387,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 429,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

