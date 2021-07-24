First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 598,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,533. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

