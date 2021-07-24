Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

