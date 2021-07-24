FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FINV opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.