FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FINV opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

