Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Shares Down 2.1%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, Internet of Thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.