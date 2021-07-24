Financial Review: Rollins (NYSE:ROL) vs. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Rollins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airbnb and Rollins’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 25.36 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.93 Rollins $2.16 billion 8.63 $260.82 million $0.54 70.19

Rollins has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Airbnb and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 1 18 17 0 2.44 Rollins 0 2 0 0 2.00

Airbnb presently has a consensus price target of $170.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Rollins has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.81%. Given Airbnb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Rollins.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A Rollins 14.04% 31.56% 15.97%

Summary

Rollins beats Airbnb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc. engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia. The company was founded by John W. Rollins Jr. and O. Wayne Rollins Sr. in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

