Financial Contrast: PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 80.9%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PIMCO High Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PIMCO High Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 164.38 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.26

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42%

Summary

SuRo Capital beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

