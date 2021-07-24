Financial Comparison: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) versus First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp 17.84% 6.94% 0.78%

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.92 $1.38 million N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million 2.86 $10.34 million N/A N/A

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for William Penn Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through ten full-service branches and a lending center in Seattle. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

