Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 92 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

PPG stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.