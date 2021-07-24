Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after acquiring an additional 976,441 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

