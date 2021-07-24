Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,748 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

