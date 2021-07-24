Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 187 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

