Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 309.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,146 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $89.27 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

