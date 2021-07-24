Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 26,501 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

