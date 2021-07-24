Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 447.40 ($5.85). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 437.40 ($5.71), with a volume of 1,018,882 shares changing hands.

FXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,372.72.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

