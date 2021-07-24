Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.01

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $12.36 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

