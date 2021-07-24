Fantom Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $494.85 million and approximately $26.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.