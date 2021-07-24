FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

NYSE:FDS opened at $345.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.